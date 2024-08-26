Yes Yes Coffee 370 S 300 E, #106
Beverages
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso
A concentrated shot of rich, bold coffee, perfect for a quick, invigorating boost.$3.75
- Flavored Latte
A delicious mix of espresso, steamed milk, and your choice of our indulgent, house-made flavors.$5.25
- Latte
Creamy steamed milk of your choice combined with robust espresso, creating a velvety and comforting drink.$4.75
- Americano
Espresso mixed with hot water, creating a rich and smooth coffee that's perfect hot or iced.$3.75
- Cortado
A harmonious 50/50 blend of espresso and steamed milk, offering a smooth and balanced coffee experience.$4.00
- Cappuccino
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam, delivering a perfect balance of flavor and texture.$4.50
- Mocha$5.75
Coffee Drinks
Tea Drinks
- Hibiscus Iced Tea
A refreshing and tangy drink made from hibiscus flowers and our blend of spices, perfect for a cool, revitalizing sip.$4.75
- Matcha Latte
Finely ground green tea leaves blended with your choice of steamed milk, creating a vibrant and creamy beverage.$5.25
- Chai Latte
A spicy and aromatic blend of black tea and spices, mixed with your choice of steamed milk for a warm and inviting drink.$5.25
- Hot Tea
A selection of premium teas, steeped to perfection. Choose from a variety of Earl Grey, green, and herbal options.$3.50