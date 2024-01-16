Yes Yes Coffee 370 S 300 E, #106
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso
Indulge in a rich shot of espresso with your choice of Stellar Collision III, offering a smooth, earthy dark roast with hints of Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Assam Tea, or Galactic Standard, a universally awesome blend with vibrant notes of mixed berries and smooth syrup.$3.75
- Americano
Savor the depth of a hot or iced Americano, featuring Brandywine's Stellar Collision III for a smooth, earthy dark roast with hints of Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Assam Tea, or Galactic Standard for a universally awesome, bright flavor with notes of mixed berries and smooth syrup.$3.75
- Latte$4.75
- Flavored Latte$5.25
- Cappuccino
Delight in a classic cappuccino made with rich espresso, creamy steamed milk, and frothy foam, highlighting the smooth, earthy dark roast of Stellar Collision III with hints of Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Assam Tea, or the brighter, dynamic Galactic Standard with mixed berries and smooth syrup.$4.50
- Cortado
Savor a macchiato with a rich shot of espresso topped with a dollop of steamed milk, featuring Stellar Collision III for a smooth, earthy dark roast with hints of Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Assam Tea, or Galactic Standard for a brighter flavor with notes of mixed berries and smooth syrup.$4.00
- Flat White
Enjoy the smooth texture of a flat white made with rich espresso and velvety steamed milk, featuring Stellar Collision III for a smooth, earthy dark roast with hints of Watermelon, White Chocolate, and Assam Tea, or Galactic Standard for a brighter flavor with notes of mixed berries and smooth syrup.$4.50